WWE Files Trademark For Possible Future Faction Or Gimmick

WWE has officially applied for the trademark rights to The Culling.

The company filed for the trademark on March 3 under the entertainment services classification with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing covers a range of wrestling-related services, including live and broadcasted performances, online wrestling news, fan club activities, and digital content such as blogs and newsletters.

Here’s the full trademark description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

While the exact purpose of The Culling remains unclear, it could be connected to Piper Niven, as the name matches her theme song from the Warner Chappell Production Music Library, which was created in 2019. Whether the trademark signals a new faction, storyline, or branding shift remains to be seen.