WWE Files Trademark For Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has registered a trademark for an event that will reportedly return.

On September 9, the company filed for Saturday Night’s Main Event under the clothing classification with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description of the trademark.

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”

WrestleVotes first reported that WWE will announce its first NBC primetime special since August 2008 in the coming days. Dave Meltzer reported that the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event will be announced shortly.

The specials aired on NBC from 1985 to 1991 in place of Saturday Night Live. WWE aired the special on FOX in 1992 before it was cancelled. WWE revived it in prime time in March 2006, when it returned to NBCU for Raw on the USA Network. It lasted until August 2008.