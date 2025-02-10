WWE Files Trademarks For 12 New Ring Names

WWE has applied for trademark rights on multiple new and previously unknown ring names, potentially hinting at upcoming debuts in NXT or other WWE programming.

The following names were filed under the entertainment services classification with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on February 9, 2025:

Aria Bennett, Masyn Holiday, Harley Riggins, Jax Presley, Haze Jameson, Trill London, Chantel Montroe, Braxton Cole, Summer Sorrell, Drako Knox, Osiris Griffin, and Tate Wilder.

Here is the description for the trademark:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment.”

While WWE often files trademarks for new NXT recruits or potential main roster call-ups, there is also speculation that these names could be related to the upcoming WWE LFG Series, which is set to launch on A&E on February 16th.

With NXT continuing to evolve and WWE expanding its presence across different media platforms, it will be interesting to see whether these names debut in the squared circle or as part of another WWE-branded project.