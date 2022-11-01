WWE Files Trademarks for “Queen of the Ring” Amidst Talk of Potential Standalone Event

On October 28, WWE registered trademarks for “Queen of the Ring” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It has several uses listed, including clothing and entertainment services.

When the company brought back the King of the Ring tournament last year, they also held a tournament for the women’s division under the name Queen of the Ring, similar to other matches such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank. The inaugural female tournament was won by Zelina Vega.

Dave Meltzer reported last week that WWE is considering reintroducing King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring as separate events. The event’s concept is to be “a show that would be both King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring.”

Here’s what it says under entertainment services:

“Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal; a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling.”