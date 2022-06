WWE Files Trademarks for Two New Ring Names and ‘Dirty Dogs’

On June 8, WWE filed three new trademarks with the USPTO, securing the rights to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode’s tag team name, “Dirty Dogs.” “Myles Borne” and “Hank Walker” were also filed for.

The following is the definition for each of the three terms, as classified under entertainment services:

