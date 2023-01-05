WWE Finally Acknowledges Sasha Banks’ Departure

Sasha Banks’ departure from WWE has finally been confirmed.

Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné in NJPW, is believed to have been released from her WWE contract months ago but did not become a free agent until January 1. WWE, on the other hand, quietly added Banks to their official Alumni roster today, confirming her departure.

It’s worth noting that the SmackDown logo remains on Banks’ profile, but she is now listed on the Alumni roster.

Naomi remains on the active WWE SmackDown roster. She is expected to return to WWE soon, as PWMania.com previously reported.

As PWMania.com previously reported, NJPW has officially announced that Moné will compete against IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI at Battle In The Valley next month.

Moné’s WWE career officially began in August 2012, when she signed her first contract. She and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May due to creative differences, despite being the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time. Moné is said to have become a free agent on January 1st of this year. She is the fourth Women’s Triple Crown Champion, the third Women’s Grand Slam Champion, a one-time WWE NXT Champion, a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion when she leaves WWE.