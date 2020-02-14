WWE Fines Baron Corbin In The Storylines

WWE announced today that King Corbin is unable to compete on tonight’s Smackdown and that he has been fined for unprofessional conduct.
The unprofessional conduct charge stems from Corbin pouring the drink on the Roman Reigns fan in the crowd at last week’s Smackdown.
Below is the twitter announcement from WWE:
Per WWE Management, due to unprofessional conduct displayed by WWE Superstar King Corbin last Friday night on #SmackDown, King Corbin has received a heavy fine and has been barred from competing on SmackDown this week. pic.twitter.com/IgghcZQZ54
