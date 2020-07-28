WWE Fines Nia Jax In The Storylines, Jax Deactivates Twitter Account

WWE has announced a storyline fine to Nia Jax for her actions on last night’s RAW. Last night’s show saw Jax vs. Shayna Baszler go to a Double Count Out after their brawl ended up outside of the ring. Jax and Baszler then fought off WWE security, but Jax hit a Samoan Drop on WWE Producer Pat Buck. WWE has announced a storyline fine for Jax, but the amount was undisclosed.

Buck joked about last night’s attack after RAW and tweeted, “Next week, I expect a heartfelt apology from @NiaJaxWWE as well as wrinkle resistant schmedium dress shirt.”

There’s speculation on Jax vs. Baszler taking place at WWE SummerSlam due to last night’s brawl, but that has not been confirmed.

On a related note, Jax has deleted her Twitter once again. It looks like she deleted or deactivated her account at @NiaJaxWWE some time in the last 20 hours, before last night’s RAW. The page now includes this message: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

Stay tuned for updates on Jax and Baszler. Below is WWE’s full announcement on the fine, along with a few related tweets from Buck:

Nia Jax fined for actions on Monday Night Raw Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against Shayna Bazler on Monday’s Raw, WWE.com has learned. The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades battle to a double count-out, then steamrolled over security who tried to separate them. Jax capped off the melee by crushing a WWE official with a Samoan Drop. Stick with WWE’s digital and social channels for more on this story as it develops.

Next week, I expect a heartfelt apology from @NiaJaxWWE as well as wrinkle resistant schmedium dress shirt. — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) July 28, 2020

Not at all! The name is O’Phil Schau. It’s very Irish ☘️ https://t.co/LylFZ6Gi5R — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) July 28, 2020