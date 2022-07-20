WWE Forgot Angel and Humberto Were Cousins, Los Lotharios Pitch Originally Rejected

Los Lotharios, a WWE tag team made up of real-life cousins who had previously competed against one another, explained in a new Fightful Select interview that when the combo was first proposed, WWE management didn’t think it would be successful.

Since the WWE Draft last year, Angel and Humberto have been working together as a team since September 2021. Before eventually having the chance to compete as a tag team on WWE Main Event, they mentioned how they pitched the tag team to WWE officials a year prior but were rejected.

“We pitched it before, a year, ago more or less,” Angel began. “We tried to do this tag team and they were like, ‘We see you, Humberto, as a babyface. You are a heel. So there’s no way for us to put you guys together.’ We were like, ‘Now you have a lot of things to go with, if you put us together.’ ‘We don’t think that.’ Okay, put it on the table, that’s it. We kept going with our own paths and then at some point, they were like, ‘Hey, we want to give you guys a shot.’ ‘Of what?’ ‘Tagging each other. You guys are gonna be on Main Event. We want to see you guys together.’ We were like, ‘Okay, great.’ Then, after that, they were like, ‘You guys look great. We have gold right there.’ Hopefully we keep doing the same thing.’”

Humberto agreed that the pairing feels right because it seems more appropriate.

“It feels better because it feels more natural,” Humberto added. “As you said, we know each other since we were kids. We’re cousins. The stuff that we were doing as kids, now we’re doing right here professionally. It just feels amazing. Just goes natural. I know he has my back, I got his back. We’re complementing each other.”

It surprised Angel that WWE executives had forgotten that they were cousins because it was usually brought up on commentary when they competed against one another.

“They’re supposed to know that. When they hired us, we did the tryout together. We did everything together. We moved to Orlando almost together. I think they knew we were cousins. But after that, they were like, ‘Oh, you guys are cousins?’ Yes, we are. It all feels natural,” Angel said.

The Los Lotharios tag team led Humberto to become heel. In this latest interview, he stated that while he appreciates performing as a heel, he still finds some aspects of being a babyface enjoyable. Humberto continued by saying that he is picking up a lot of knowledge from his cousin and that he hopes the team remains together for a while.

“I like the heel side but I also like the [spectacularity] of the babyface,” Humberto said. “But I can be in the middle, still have my aerial strikes with this face. Now we’re Los Lotharios. Now everything changed. I feel good. I don’t feel uncomfortable. I feel good doing what I’m doing right now with my cousin. He teaches me a lot. I learn a lot from him. It’s been good. I like this side and I hope it stays for a while.”

Angel revealed that Humberto had made an attempt to persuade him to turn face, adding that he is also learning from his cousin. Being a heel, according to Angel, just comes too naturally to him.

“I mean, we both learn from each other,” Angel said. “There was a certain point that he tried to pull me to the side. He was like, ‘Hey, you wanna be a babyface?’ I’m like, ‘Hell no.’ I hate to be babyface. I don’t like it at all. Girls are gonna love me. I know that. Guys, I don’t care. Honestly, I don’t care. So if they want to boo me, I’m here for you. If they want to cheer for me, I’m here for you. It just feels natural. Do you see me on the good side? Can you see me there?”

“I mean, this just feels great,” Garza added. “Being a heel is like, you can do whatever you want. Being a babyface, you have to please all of the crowd always. Right now, in this era, it’s hard. You know that. Having your channel, they’re always complaining.”