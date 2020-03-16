WWE FOX Twitter Account Tweets Fans

The WWE On FOX Twitter account issued a note to fans this afternoon as they face an interesting week of change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week’s WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown episodes will all air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no crowds in attendance, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The WWE On FOX Twitter account promised fans the WWE Universe will get through this, and get back to normal soon.

“This upcoming week will be another memorable week. We miss your presence, your signs, your chants and much more. We will get through this together and can’t wait for you to pack arenas/stadiums once again,” the statement reads.

Tonight’s RAW at the Performance Center was moved from the PPG Paints Arena due to the outbreak. Wednesday’s NXT will air from the PC due to Full Sail University nixing all events on campus through April, and Friday’s SmackDown is expected to air from the Performance Center after originally being scheduled for the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, local governments around the country have put restrictions in place that have forced small and large gatherings to be canceled. This forced WWE to move their events to the Performance Center, with no crowds in attendance.

