WWE French Commentators Gone From The Company

Longtime WWE French-language commentators Jean Brassard and Raymond Rougeau are no longer working with the company. Brassard took to Twitter this week and announced that they are no longer working with WWE “due to restructuring via Peacock” and the WWE Network.

“My heart is heavy having to share that due to restructuring via the Peacock Network, Raymond Rougeau and I are no longer commenting for WWE as of today. Thank you for all these wonderful years! -I will continue to entertain you one way or another! [folded hands emoji] [raised fist emoji] [heart emoji],” Brassard wrote.

Brassard and Rougeau originally called WWE action together from 1994-1999 when their contracts ended. Rougeau, who also had an in-ring career with WWE, would work various roles with the company over the years until they were both brought back in 2017. WWE brought Brassard and Rougeau back in 2017 to be the French-speaking voices of the WWE Network, according to Brassard on his website.