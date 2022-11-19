WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (11/25/2022): Stacked Lineup Set For Survivor Series “Go-Home” Show

The road to WWE Survivor Series 2022 is winding down.

Ahead of the final week of events leading up to the “big four” pay-per-view, WWE has announced a handful of matches for what will be the final installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program before the highly-anticipated special premium event.

On tap for next week’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is a pair of semifinal bouts in the ongoing SmackDown World Cup tournament.

Additionally, a big women’s tag-team match and the advantage match for the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series will take place.

Featured below is the currently advertised lineup for next week’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 “go-home” edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN (11/25/2022)

* Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet (SmackDown World Cup Semifinals)* Butch or Sami Zayn vs. Santos Escobar (SmackDown World Cup Semifinals)* Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos (Survivor Series Men’s WarGames Advantage Match)

