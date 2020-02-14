WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview for Tonight: Bayley vs. Carmella, Otis Gets a Date With Mandy Rose

– WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns tonight on FOX. As previously reported, Bayley is scheduled to defend her Smackdown women’s title against Carmella. Carmella won a Fatal 4-Way match last week to earn her shot for tonight’s event.

* John Morrison & The Miz vs. Roman Reigns and a mystery partner

* Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin’s rivalry heats up

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Carmella

* Otis looks to capture Mandy Rose’s heart on Valentine’s Day SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown is being held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The show will be broadcast on the FOX Network.