WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – February 3, 2023

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back.

The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend.

On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story line that closed out the aforementioned PPV, as well as Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) and a SmackDown Women’s Championship, with Charlotte Flair defending against Sonya Deville.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, February 3, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/3/2023)

This week’s post-Royal Rumble edition of Friday Night SmackDown kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” signature narrated by John Cena. We go straight from that into an elaborate video package showing the end of the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and the subsequent angle with Sami Zayn turning on Reigns and getting attacked by The Bloodline — all except Jey Uso.

Kayla Braxton Tries To Approach Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman

We shoot live outside the Secours Wellness Arena where Kayla Braxton is shown in the parking lot. She welcomes us to the show and informs us that she is waiting on the arrival of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. She catches up with Roman Reigns and asks for his thoughts on Jey Uso and his status within The Bloodline. He ignores her and walks off. Paul Heyman stops and talks with her briefly, saying it was a ruthless question to ask. He thanks her for wearing The Bloodline’s black-and-red colors and walks off. The SmackDown opening video and theme airs.