WWE FS1 Ratings Report For 12/31

Friday’s Best WWE Moments of 2021 special drew an average of 378,000 viewers on FS1, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 80.83% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.972 million viewers for the network TV episode, and down 63.67% from the last FS1 episode, which aired on October 29 and drew 1.032 million viewers.

Friday’s FS1 special drew a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on cable TV. This is down 83.33% from last week’s 0.48 rating for the network TV airing, and down 72.41% from the 0.29 rating that the last FS1 episode drew on October 29.

The two-hour WWE FS1 special ranked #58 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.08 key demo rating, and #70 for the night in viewership.