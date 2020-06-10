WWE FS1 Ratings Report For 6/9

This week’s all-women’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew 112,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #147 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from last Tuesday’s Backstage episode, which drew 121,000 viewers and ranked #143 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Last week’s guest was Daniel Bryan. This week’s all-women’s show featured Sonya Deville as the special guest. The panel featured Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. To compare, the first all-women’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 aired on April 21 and drew 116,000 viewers but did not make the Cable Top 150. That show featured the same panel with Natalya and Maria Menounos as the featured guests.

FS1 aired a replay of the WWE Evolution pay-per-view as the lead-in to Backstage last night but viewership is not available yet because the airing did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s WrestleMania 31 replay also did not make the Cable Top 150.