WWE Gets Good SmackDown News, Various Promotions Interested In MLW Star

– Showbuzzdaily.com is reporting that this week’s WWE Smackdown episode drew 2.209 million viewers (0.60 18-49 demo) with the first hour drawing 2.312 million viewers and the second hour drawing 2.106 million viewers. It is preliminarily viewership but if it holds, this week’s Smackdown will have done the highest viewership for the show of the ThunderDome era and the the highest viewership for Smackdown since April 10th. Smackdown also had competition from U.S. Presidential election news coverage.

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that various promotions are interested in signing MLW star Davey Boy Smith Jr. once his contract expires in December. Meltzer noted the following:

“He’s had interest from WWE, [Tony] Khan expressed interest, and there is interest from All Japan, Impact and MLW and has no favorite or leaning past saying this decision will be made based on offer and whatever makes the most sense business-wise.”