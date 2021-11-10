WWE Gives NXT Referee Formerly Known As Paige New Name

WWE NXT and 205 Live referee Chloe Christmas has been given another new ring name.

It was previously reported how Chloe has been given the new ring name of Paige. This led to former WWE Divas Champion Paige, who is still with the company, reacting on Twitter with the Spiderman – Spiderman GIF.

In an update, WWE has changed the referee’s ring name once again as she is now going by Blair Baldwin. Baldwin was previously on Twitter and Instagram at @RefPaigeWWE, but now she can be found on both platforms at @BlairBaldwinWWE.

Baldwin, who originally tried out for WWE in March 2020 and was signed this year, joins Jessika Carr and Aja Smith as WWE’s third female referee.