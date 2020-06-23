WWE Gives Storyline Update On Charlotte After Nia Jax Attack

WWE issued a storyline injury update on Charlotte Flair after last night’s attack by Nia Jax on RAW and noted that it’s believed she may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture. For those who missed it, Flair brawled with Jax before losing a title match to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Flair was then attacked by Jax in the backstage area. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair later appeared in a RAW segment with Randy Orton and promised that when Charlotte returns she will be coming for Jax.

