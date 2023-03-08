WWE Gives Update On Roxanne Perez’s Condition After NXT Roadblock 2023

So, that was an interesting conclusion, eh?

WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 went off the air on Tuesday night with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez going out on a stretcher after successfully retaining her title in her defense against Japanese legend Meiko Satomura in the main event of the annual themed-event.

Perez won the match with an inside cradle and as she was being shown respect by Satomura after the match, she collapsed and was rushed into an ambulance in the parking lot via stretcher.

In an update, WWE has released the following statement on Roxanne Perez’s condition via social media:

“UPDATE: Roxanne Perez will be kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing.”