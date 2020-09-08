WWE Gives Update On Sasha Banks And Big E Following SmackDown Attacks

WWE issued a storyline injury update on Big E and Sasha Banks today, continuing the storyline from SmackDown where they were injured by Sheamus and Bayley in separate incidents.

The update is that Banks suffered a severe bone bruise in her knee and a compressed nerve in her neck. Big E suffered multiple lacerations and moderate to severe bruised ribs.

Here is WWE’s full announcement:

Injury updates on Sasha Banks & Big E

UPDATE, 9/8/20: WWE.com can now confirm that Sasha Banks has suffered a severe bone bruise in her knee and a compressed nerve in her neck following the brutal attack by Bayley on SmackDown. We can also confirm that Big E suffered multiple lacerations and moderate-to-severe bruised ribs after the backstage assault by Sheamus.

INITIAL REPORT: After a wild night on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Big E found themselves in need of medical attention.

The Boss seemingly sustained a knee injury after crashing into the ring post during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match, then being on the receiving end of Shayna Baszler’s relentless offense. But the worst was yet to come for Banks. After she refused medical attention, Banks was brutally attacked by her partner and best friend, Bayley, who culminating the assault by wrapping a steel chair around Banks’ neck and jumping off the second rope to stomp on it. Banks was taken from the WWE ThunderDome in an ambulance. WWE.com can confirm that Banks was taken to a local medical facility and is being evaluated.

Big E was initially scheduled to take part in the Fatal 4-Way to determine who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions. However, Sheamus ambushed Big E prior to the match, driving him through the windshield of a car with White Noise. Big E suffered lacerations as a result of the attack. He was taken to a local medical facility, where he is undergoing a battery of tests.

Stick with WWE.com and WWE’s Digital and Social platforms for more on Sasha Banks and Big E as updates become available.