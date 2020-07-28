WWE Going To “Astonishing and Outlandish” Lengths To Find New SummerSlam Location

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE confirmed last week that this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event will no longer take place in Boston at the TD Garden next month due to COVID-19.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted on Monday that the company was still considering options outside the Performance Center, including an outdoor location. WWE has had internal talks to have the event at either a beach or on a boat.

WrestleVotes sent out the following about the situation:

“The lengths WWE are going to find a location for SummerSlam are both astonishing and outlandish.”