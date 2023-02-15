WWE Going to Trial to Fight Traffic Accident Lawsuit

WWE will go to trial later this month to fight a lawsuit filed by Jackson Parsons.

According to court documents obtained by Pwinsider.com, the trial will begin on February 27 in Florida Middle District Court.

The lawsuit was initially filed in June 2021, alleging that on July 22, 2019, in Tampa, a WWE-rented van was driven by a WWE employee, Gaitan Thomas, “who was on the job at the time,” and collided with Parsons, who was riding a bicycle.

Thomas is a WWE props expert. WWE described Thomas as “an independent contractor engaged” by the company in its filings.

According to the documents, Jackson underwent surgery for an ankle injury sustained during the traffic incident.

Parsons stated that he has “suffered physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring, and mental anguish.”

Persons explained that he will be dealing with permanent issues as a result of the accident and that he "suffered physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy a normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish," and that his injuries and suffering are permanent, that he has incurred past medical expenses and will incur future medical expenses as a result of the motor vehicle accident.

People said he lost the quality of life he was looking for when he moved to Florida, and his previous medical expenses from the accident totaled $171,430.38. He also stated that he had lost $75,036.00-$100,048.00 in past and future earnings. He also estimated his future medical expenses to be $314,850.00.

Parsons seeks $76,500.00 in damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, and inconvenience, as well as $401,500 in damages for future pain and suffering.