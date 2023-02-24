WWE Had Planned For The Hardy Boyz To Join DX In 1998

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the plans for The Hardy’s to become part of DX in 1998:

“Something they pitched is they had an idea and it was creative. This came down from Vince Russo where he wanted myself and Jeff to do pledges for DX. We were into that.”

Matt said that you could see instances where they were teasing them to join the group in 1998. He said, “You’ll see moments, if you look back in 1998 when we’re in tight, there’s several times, we probably do it for like four or five weeks straight, when we come to the ring, we go up in the corners, and Jeff and I are doing, we do the DX (hand sign). We we’re going to pledge for DX and then eventually kind of like end up being like their lackeys to a degree and pledge with them and then they were going to kind of see where it went, and then maybe we could legitimately like be a part of the DX when it was all said and done.”

Matt continued, “That was an idea that Vince Russo had that he wanted to try. Eventually, we did it for like four or five weeks and they said, ‘Okay, enough of that. We’re not going to do this, like, you know, these guys aren’t quite ready, let them do whatever.’ Then it just stopped immediately and was never revisited again.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)