WWE Had Plans for Mustafa Ali to Use Hulk Hogan’s Theme Song

In a recent tweet, Mustafa Ali claimed that he almost received Hulk Hogan’s music for a new gimmick.

The WWE star previously tweeted that he wanted to be a message for his fans and that when he returns to television, they will see more of the real him. Ali added that in the past he had tried to be more toned down in order to be more marketable.

One fan responded by saying it would have been cool to see him come out to Hogan’s music in order to demonstrate that anyone can be a true American regardless of their background.

That was once the plan, according to Ali, who did not elaborate on why it was abandoned.

Last Fall, Ali started a SmackDown storyline in which he made references to a “New America,” but it was abandoned after only one week. This appears to be around the time that WWE had plans for Ali to use the iconic song.

After a heated argument with Vince McMahon in November of last year, Ali was sidelined but returned to television in April. Ali hasn’t accomplished much since returning to RAW, but his matches on WWE Main Event have garnered praise.