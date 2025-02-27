WWE Hall Of Fame 2025 Plans Still Unclear, Format Change Considered

WWE has yet to announce official plans for the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony, as the details are still being finalized.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been confirmed as the headliner for this year’s Hall of Fame class, with Michelle McCool also announced as an inductee. The event will take place in April during WrestleMania weekend.

Traditionally, the ceremony airs after SmackDown, but WWE has been considering a format change following negative feedback about the current arrangement. WrestleVotes previously reported that the company is exploring alternatives.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE has not yet locked in a final date or location for the event.

“I mean, it’s not finalized yet, but it looks like they may be doing seven or six shows in five days,” Meltzer said. “The Hall of Fame may be on Thursday. Nothing is finalized regarding the Hall of Fame, but the only open date is Thursday. So, Friday is SmackDown, Saturday morning is NXT Stand & Deliver, Saturday night is WrestleMania, Sunday night is WrestleMania again, Monday night is Raw, and on Tuesday, they’ll be doing either NXT tapings or the CW show.”