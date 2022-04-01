WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Preview For Tonight (4/1)

The WWE Hall Of Fame 2022 Class will be inducted tonight at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas TX.

The ceremony will air live on Peacock directly after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. The hosts are Kayla Braxton & Corey Graves.

Below is the lineup of Hall Of Famers for tonight’s ceremony-

-Warrior Award Recipient: Shad Gaspard (presented by Dana Warrior, accepted by Gaspard’s wife)

-Sharmell (inducted by Booker T)

-The Steiners (inducted by TBA)

-Vader (inducted by TBA)

-The Undertaker (inducted by Vince McMahon)

