LIVE WWE HALL OF FAME CEREMONY COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Report – April 1, 2022

– The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.

Cole and McAfee send us backstage to Menounos and Saxton, who are with Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. They talk about their WrestleMania 38 matches but Ford says tonight it’s all about honoring the Hall of Famers. We go back to McAfee and Cole, and we hear fans up in the arena cheering on some of the Superstars and Legends who are coming out from backstage to find their seats on the floor. Cole sends us to a video package showing highlights from previous Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is backstage with Saxton and Menounos now. We hear fans chanting for WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam as Kane talks about The Undertaker’s induction. It sounds like RVD is doing his thumb point as fans chant for him. We see WWE Hall of Famers, Superstars and Legends in the crowd, including Edge, Beth Phoenix, The Bella Twins, The Mysterios, Trish Stratus, Lita, and many others. That’s it for the 15-minute Kickoff pre-show as Cole thanks us for tuning in.

– The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony opens live on Peacock. We get a video package on the 2022 Class – Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, Shad Gaspard, and The Undertaker. We’re live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as hosts Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton welcome us. They’re in the custom Hall of Fame ring/stage that was used in 2019. They talk about tonight’s show and send us to a video package on The Steiner Brothers – Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner.

Graves and Braxton introduce WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker to induct his father and uncle. The sirens go off and fans cheer as Breakker comes down the aisle in a tuxedo, barking and smiling. The music stops and the crowd barks now. Breakker says it was crazy growing up in the Steiner family at times but Rick and Scott were a great father and uncle. He says there would be no Bron Breakker if there were no Steiner Brothers. Breakker says he’s about to take the biggest risk of his career by turning the mic over to his Uncle Scott. Breakker laughs and introduced, in his unbiased opinion, the greatest tag team of all-time. The music hits and out comes The Steiner Brothers, Rick and Scott.

The Steiners greet fans on their way to the ring. Scott takes the mic and asks where all his freaks in Texas are. He jokes that giving him a mic, things could go off the rail at times. Scott talks about how they wrestled some great teams, who made them great. He thanks all the great teams they wrestled. Scott says they also met a lot of great people and in 1993 when they came to WWE, the first he met was WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and for some reason they clicked right off the bat. He also mentions traveling with Owen Hart. Steiner tells a funny story about how Savage and a field of cows. He tells everyone wrestling this weekend to kick some ass and have some fun, because your days are long, nights short, and the years go by way too fast, and pretty soon you’ll be getting inducted and wondering where the time went. Scott tells them to have fun. He thought all during his career that hard work paid off, which is why he worked his ass off, and The Steiners were the best. Then he became World Champion and hard work paid off again, and this was another great time in his life, but the greatest was when he met his wife. Scott doesn’t have any great marriage secrets, but his wife is always right, and even when he’s right, she’s righter. Scott says his wife gave him his reason for being – his two sons. Scott says now that The Steiners’ legacy will last forever in the Hall of Fame, his greatest legacy is his two sons. Fans cheer and bark for Scott.

Rick thanks Scott for leaving him no time to speak. Rick jokes that they had 4 minutes to speak and Scott took 3. Rick says it’s been an honor to be a part of this group and he never thought they’d make it here. He says they had the ability to do their best and he always did his best. He thanks his family for understanding when they had to miss birthdays and other time off. Rick thanks people in Atlanta who have helped him in his post-wrestling career, and says the one person he really wants to thank is his brother, who always set the standard high and kept him on the pace to be the best he could be. Rick says you go and do something good in your life but it’s icing on the cake when you can do it with your brother. He says he probably wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Scott. They thank the fans for supporting them again and then bark a few more times before the music hits to end the segment.

– Back from the break and Graves is in the ring with Braxton, hyping up WrestleMania 38 this weekend. They send us to a video package on Queen Sharmell. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is introduced next to do the induction for his wife.

Booker talks about how he’s had two inductions before, and now he gets to do it a third time. Booker says his Queen Sharmell has made him a better man. She gave him two beautiful kids, who are in the front row. Booker says his most memorable run was as King Booker, but that wasn’t about him, it was all about Sharmell, who he’s always called Queen. Booker says that run was spectacular, and the most memorable run he will be remembered for in WWE. Booker asks everyone to join him in welcoming his queen, his love, his wife, Queen Sharmell, into the WWE Hall of Fame. Booker repeats “All Hail, Queen Sharmell!” as Sharmell makes her way down the aisle, with Superstars bowing to her on the stage.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.