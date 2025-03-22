WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Signs New Deal With The Company

“The World’s Strongest Man” has a lot to smile about these days.

SiriusXM Busted Open Radio personality and former AEW broadcast team member Mark Henry has inked the dotted line on a new WWE Legends contract.

“Mark Henry has signed a WWE Legends deal which includes new Mattel WWE Figures,” read an announcement from Ringside Collectibles.

The brief social media statement continued, “Which Mattel figure of The World’s Strongest Man Mark Henry do you want to see first?”