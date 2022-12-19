WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Talks About Being Impressed With Danielson-Harwood Match

Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson delivered.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts offered high praise for the recent showdown on AEW Dynamite during an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“I think for him and Danielson to go out there and give it all that, these guys are old school. I’m not old school, I’m from the school that burnt down before they built the old school. But those two guys are old school and when they get in the ring they’re not playing. They’re going for it and I love that.”



“I guarantee the talent was glued to the set somewhere going, ‘Oh my god,’ because there’s just no way you can compete with that. When you’re watching the best, you’re watching the best.”

Check out the complete episode of the DDP Snakepit podcast by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingINC.com for transcribing the above quotes.