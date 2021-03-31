WWE Hall Of Fame Note From Today’s Taping

WWE is taping the 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony today at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It was noted by PWInsider that The Great Khali made the trip from India to the United States for today’s induction. There was some speculation on Khali missing the tapings, but he was there to accept the induction today.

As noted before, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony was taped on Tuesday and Jushin Thunder Liger was not present, as he is likely in Japan. William Shatner also did not appear to accept his induction into the Celebrity Wing yesterday.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network.