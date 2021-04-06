WWE Hall Of Fame Previews For Tonight (4/6)

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies will air tonight on the WWE Network at 8pm ET. Remember to join us for live coverage of the ceremonies here on PWMania.

Both ceremonies were previously taped inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. The ceremonies will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Below are the line-ups for tonight:

2020:

-JBL

-Bella Twins

-Jushin Thunder Liger

-The British Bulldog

-William Shatner (Celebrity Wing)

-Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award)

2021:

-Molly Holly

-Eric Bischoff

-The Great Khali

-Kane

-Rob Van Dam