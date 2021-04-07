ONGOING COVERAGE OF THE 2020/2021 WWE HALL OF FAME CEREMONY

WWE Hall of Fame Report – 4/6/2021

– The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies opens up with a Hall of Fame video package. We open up on Peacock and the WWE Network, live on a tape delay from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the virtual crowd cheers. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is introduced as the host of the show.

Tonight, two classes of inductees take their place in sports-entertainment history. The 2021 #WWEHOF Induction Ceremony starts now on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/jjbxJOhOHz — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2021

Lawler is at the podium on the stage now. He welcomes everyone and says it’s his honor to celebrate those who didn’t get to receive their honors last spring. Lawler says the goal tonight is to double everything for the first time, and maybe shed a few tears. He sends us to a video package for former WWE Champion JBL.

The virtual (pre-taped) crowd cheers now as Lawler introduces JBL as our first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. JBL shakes hands with The King and jokes about Lawler’s earlier line about shedding tears tonight, saying a Wrestling God won’t cry. JBL talks about his 30 years in the business and says it’s been an incredible run. JBL talks about learning real heat from some of the greats in Texas and Japan. He goes on about “white heat” and how he fell in love with it, recalling how a group of people chased him once and one man had pulled out a butterfly knife, until he saw Fit Finley. The man dropped the knife when he saw Finlay. JBL says he would never have existed if it weren’t for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. He wishes Eddie was here to say thank you. He talks about teaming with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons as The APA, and their strong friendship. He says they had a heck of a time together. JBL recalls how some kid named John Cena came along and ended his run. He goes on to praise Cena. JBL says WWE has afforded him the opportunity to do so many things, like visit Troops in Iraq and work with charities all over the world. He’s asked what would he do all over again, and he always says every bit of it. He would love to one more time experience Eddie or The Undertaker’s entrance, or work some Podunk town and not care how long the next drive is because he and his colleagues were just enjoying everything. JBL says he’s still enjoying the ride and for that he’s eternally grateful. JBL says to anyone who feels he has wronged them or said something to them backstage and made them feel bad – from the bottom of his heart he’d like to say… cry a river, snowflake, he’s JBL and he apologizes to no one, and he’s going into the WWE Hall of Fame because he is who he says he is, A Wrestling God! JBL’s music hits as he poses as a “JBL!” chant starts up in the virtual crowd.

Back from a break and Lawler sends us backstage to Kevin Patrick on the red carpet. He’s with Peyton Royce and Rhea Ripley. They talk about the importance of tonight. Rhea recalls meeting The Bella Twins earlier and how they accepted her. She also recalls meeting The Bellas and Dolph Ziggler years ago at a signing in Australia. Sarah Schreiber is with Randy Orton now. He’s asked what the Hall of Fame means to him. It means a lot as his father is in the Hall and he inducted him. Orton says the Hall just keeps getting bigger and bigger each year. He has a little bit of a relationship with each member going in tonight, and he’s happy to be here to enjoy it with them. Kevin is with RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They comment on the nWo and The Bella Twins. Kofi praises The Bellas for behind the main catalyst behind the Women’s Revolution. Woods looks forward to a potential induction for The New Day and reminds everyone that Vince McMahon said in the ring once that they will be inducted some day.

We go back to Lawler on the stage and he sends us to a video package for “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, who passed away in 2002. We come back and Lawler introduces Bulldog’s son Harry Smith, his daughter Georgia Smith, and his wife Diana Hart-Smith. They come out to posthumously induct Davey Boy into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Harry is carrying Buffy the Bulldog, joking that she is the granddaughter of the legendary Matilda.

Harry says it’s truly an honor to finally induct his father. Harry thanks WWE for the induction and opportunity, and thanks the fans for the years of support, saying without the fans none of this would be impossible. Harry praises his father for being an incredible athlete, saying he was versatile and could do it all. He was a powerhouse but he was also athletic and could pull off any move. He had a large physique but his heart and wonderful personality were even bigger. He also talks about the SummerSlam 1992 match between Bulldog and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, and how no one will forget it. He says it was such a special moment for Davey and the family, and it’s Harry’s favorite memory of his father. It’s a match he can watch over and over, and never get tired of. He also recalls Davey’s match against Uncle Owen Hart where he became European Champion, knowing this is another match they were all proud of. He talks about how The Hart Foundation revolutionized tag team wrestling as we know it today. He also mentions how the matches in Japan influenced his style. He’s proud to carry on Davey’s legacy and he knows every time he steps in the ring, his dad is with him in spirit, along with WWE Hall of Famer The Dynamite Kid. He knows Davey is also with us tonight. He goes on about how his father was a great dad, friend and performer, and says he will never be forgotten by his friends, family and the WWE Universe. He jokes again about Davey’s legendary ribs backstage. Harry thanks the fans from the bottom of his heart, and the same goes to WWE and the Superstars who shared the ring with Davey. Harry thanks everyone once again and welcomes his father into the WWE Hall of Fame. The music starts again as Harry, his mother, and his sister hug Buffy to end the segment.

Back from a break and Kevin is on the red carpet with Nikki Cross. They talk about Bulldog’s induction and Harry’s speech, which brought tears to Cross. Schreiber is with Braun Strowman. He says the Hall of Fame is all about legacy. He goes on and says it’s such an honor to work for the company but to be cemented into the WWE Hall of Fame is what every athlete and talent wants at the top. Kevin is with Drew McIntyre now. He says it’s about time Bulldog was inducted. He recalls watching Bulldog as a kid and being inspired every time he saw the UK flag.

"If someone from my part of the world can do it, maybe I can do it too." The enduring legacy of The #BritishBulldog. #WWEHOF @DMcIntyreWWE @_daveyboysmith 🇬🇧❤️ pic.twitter.com/on6O01EPID — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2021

We go back to the stage and Lawler sends us to a video package for Jushin Thunder Liger. Shinsuke Nakamura calls Liger his biggest idol in the video. Lawler welcomes Liger, who is joining us virtually from Japan. Liger speaks in Japanese but we have subtitles. He says he is representing New Japan Pro Wrestling. He thanks WWE for the honor and says he is excited, he has goosebumps all over. Liger goes on about this being a great honor to be inducted, and to receive the ring and plaque. He is really glad he became a pro wrestler. Liger, in English now, thanks WWE and his fans to end the speech, inducting Liger into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Back from a break and Lawler talks about how he has a special connection to the next inductee, his favorite “Captain” and who inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame. We get a video package for Celebrity Wing inductee William Shatner. Lawler welcomes Shatner, who is also joining us virtually, and officially welcomes him to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Celebrity Wing. Shatner talks about being born in Montreal and how many top wrestlers came out of the city. He recalls his RAW segment with Lawler from years ago and says he’s been a great fan of WWE for many years. Shatner accepts the induction with the delight of someone who’s followed some of his greatest heroes. Shatner gives thanks to end the speech as the crowd cheers.

.@WilliamShatner follows in the footsteps of fellow @WWE Hall of Famers from Montreal by being the newest member of the #WWEHOF! pic.twitter.com/7uibAYvcqu — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2021

Kevin is on the red carpet with The Miz and John Morrison. Miz says the Hall of Fame is one of his most favorite times of the year because they get to honor those who paved the way. Morrison comments on how great Lawler and Shatner age. Schreiber is with Mustafa Ali. He’s excited to see the nWo get inducted. He remembers growing up a lifelong fan and seeing nWo t-shirts and Austin 3:16 t-shirts everywhere. Kevin is with MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Kevin asks MVP about the nWo but he says the only three letters he should be asking about are MVP or TBH for The Hurt Business. They talk about the influence that JBL had on their careers. Lashley says JBL absolutely deserves to be inducted, without a doubt.

We go back to Lawler, who sends us to a video package on the 2020 Legacy Wing inductees. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Legacy Wing inductees are Ray “The Crippler” Stevens, Brickhouse Brown, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Baron Michele Leone, and Gary Hart.

The #WWEHOF Legacy wing includes; Brickhouse Brown

Ray "The Crippler" Stevens

"Dr Death" Steve Williams

Baron Michelle Leone

Gary Hart pic.twitter.com/lylfykfvB3 — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 7, 2021

We go back to Lawler. He sends us to a video package on The Bella Twins – Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. Lawler introduces The Bella Twins, officially welcoming them into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. They speak at the same time and agree to let Brie go first. They talk about sharing everything and now this. Nikki recalls how their journey started with the Divas Search in 2006. They ended up at developmental and that’s where they found their destiny, their calling, their home. They also talk about how the women’s division changed over the years, and how important representation has been. Brie jokes about Nikki always beating her and Nikki reminds us she was the longest-reigning Divas Champion. They talk about opening doors for other women in WWE, and mention Evolution and the Women’s Royal Rumble. They are proud to see how the other women have continued the efforts. They thank several female Superstars, Steve Keirn, Fit Finlay, John Laurinaitis, the late WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes and Pat Patterson, and several others by name. Nikki also thanks ex-partner John Cena for helping her learn the business. They also thank everyone who works for WWE for being road family, and their fans, The Bella Army. Brie thanks Daniel Bryan for sacrificing their private life so they can showcase women’s wrestling, and for being a great husband and father. Nikki also thanks Artem and her son. They say a few more words and end the speech before a chant starts up in the virtual crowd. Their music plays to end the segment.

"Thank you to the women who fought alongside us and helped revolutionize the Women's Division."#WWEHOF @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/i0oUxbdQas — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2021

Back from a break and Kevin is with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and Reginald, on the red carpet. Jax talks about how The Bellas were a big influence on her career, calling them incredible. She sees them as being moguls now. Baszler says many people don’t know but her actual company debut came on Total Divas when she was helping Nikki train and learn submissions. She takes some pride in them being Hall of Famers now. Schreiber is with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. They also praise The Bellas. Kevin is with Lana and Naomi now. Lana says The Bellas have been so inspiring to her and it’s incredible to be here supporting them. Naomi talks about being on TV and in the locker room with The Bellas, and they know them in a different way and love them so much. She goes on praising The Bellas and says it’s exciting. Schreiber is with Sheamus now, asking about Titus O’Neil receiving the Warrior Award. Sheamus says no one can argue with this award. He talks about Titus giving back to the community in Tampa.

REFRESH this page during the show for current results……….