WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Incident Where Jack Perry Allegedly Acted Like “A Very Disrespectful Young Wrestler”

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk discussed what allegedly occurred backstage between himself, Jack Perry, and Tony Khan at AEW All In 2023.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to CM Punk’s interview comments:

“This is a snot-nosed kid problem. This is a punk-ass kid problem, and I believe every single last word that (CM) Punk is saying about Jack Perry because I had my own incident with Jack Perry in England a year ago and there wasn’t really an incident because if there was an incident, Jack Perry wouldn’t be around anymore. Jack Perry, came off, to me, like a very disrespectful young wrestler. Especially when I went out of my way to introduce myself to him and extend my hand with a smile on my face and I was treated like a young boy by Jack Perry. Blown off, disregarded, and I see you (David LaGreca) shaking your head right now and as God is my witness, should the good Lord strike me down with lightning, I’m telling you the truth.

So when I hear these stories about a Jack Perry, like Punk saying he carried himself and he disrespected when he wasn’t listening to an authority figure like the doctor or he wasn’t listening to an authority figure like Tony Schiavone or anybody else, I believe them, because I witnessed the disrespectful behavior myself.”

(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)