WWE Hall of Famer Against WrestleMania 39’s Main Event Being a Triple Threat Match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the possibility of Roman Reigns facing both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39:

Flair said, “No way! They have put too much time into Cody and too much time into Roman. The fans sometimes get with that three-way stuff, and sometimes they don’t, you know what I mean? I think it is better; I know it would mean more just from knowing him like I have since 12 years old; I think Cody and Roman that’s going to be a really world-class match.”

“I actually think Cody is a better worker now than he was; his work is better right now than it was when he was at AEW. On top, yeah! And Roman hasn’t slacked off. I think Roman is great. I think it’s a clash of the titans, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: