WWE Hall Of Famer Believes 2025 Will Either See The Resurgence Or Demise Of AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including how, in 2025, we will either see the resurgence or potential demise of AEW.

Ray said, “TNA will grow, the WWE will grow bigger, and we will either be talking about the resurgence or the demise of AEW, and I go 50/50 on that. I want to see the resurgence, but from what I see right this very moment, I hope we’re not speaking about the demise, and that’s just my fair assessment on everything.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.