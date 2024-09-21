WWE Hall Of Famer Believes A Jeff Jarrett Feud Will Be Good For Hangman Page

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how the feud with Jeff Jarrett will be good for “Hangman” Adam Page.

Ray said, “This is going to be a good follow up angle for Hangman. He needs something coming out of the Swerve story. That was a lot. It’s going to be good for Hangman to be in there with a veteran like Double J. They’re going to tell a good story. It’s not going to be the same type of stuff we’re used to seeing from Hangman.”

On Jarrett working with Page:

“Double J will slow it down and get more out of Hangman than probably most will, because Double J is a very, very smart professional wrestler. Been around a long, long time. From the minute Jeff Jarrett came bobsledding out. He was in the wrestling business. The angle will work. The story will work, and the reason why is Jeff has gotten over with the AEW fanbase. He’s one of the veterans that they respect.”

