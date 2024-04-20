WWE Hall Of Famer Believes AEW All In Footage Made CM Punk Look Sympathetic

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how AEW airing the All In security footage backfired on them.

Ray said, “It backfired. People in the arena — I don’t care if it was 10 people or 100 people or whatever, people were chanting for CM Punk.”

On the footage helping CM Punk more than it did AEW:

“I think that they actually make CM Punk look like a sympathetic figure here because Punk said what he said on Helwani’s show, and exactly what he said people saw. For face value, people are like, ‘Okay, Punk did exactly what he said he did.’ Anybody can say whatever they want, there was no reason to air the footage. There was no reason to say the Bucks wanted the footage aired, this guy wanted the footage aired. One person wanted this footage aired.”

