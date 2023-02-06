WWE Hall of Famer Believes Bobby Lashley “Just Always Seems to Be Missing Something”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed Bobby Lashley’s WWE run on his Kliq This podcast.

“I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems to be missing something. I don’t know what it is. Maybe [in response to co-host Oliver asking if he meant Lashley’s promo skills]. I think he across to me like he is a nice guy. He’s not a killer. Bobby Lashley’s just not a killer. He’s a nice fucking guy. Brock Lesnar, he’s a nice guy, [but] he just has that something in him. Yeah [when Oliver says ‘Danger’]. Bobby Lashley, if you said, ‘Please, I’ve had enough,’ I think Bobby would stop. I think Brock would stomp you two more times.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)