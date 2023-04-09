WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Bret Hart Wasn’t “Championship Material”

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts explained why Bret Hart was never “championship material” in his opinion on a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast.

On October 12, 1992, Hart defeated Ric Flair to win his first WWF Championship at a Superstars taping at Saskatchewan Place in Saskatoon.

Roberts explained his point, saying, “I just didn’t think he was championship material, you know, with what Vince usually wanted in champions, carrying the belt, he didn’t have the look, didn’t have the size, you know? He didn’t have any of it. He’s a great wrestler, but there are a lot of f****** great wrestlers out there.”

