WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Chris Jericho Will End His Career In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes AEW star Chris Jericho will retire in the company.

Ray said, “Chris Jericho will finish his career in the WWE. End of story, and be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and then pull an Axl Rose and no-show his Hall of Fame induction.”

On Jericho potentially having a last run in WWE:

“Chris is very smart, Chris is a master chess player. You don’t think that the WWE sees the value of Chris Jericho’s last run in the WWE? … It’s a no-brainer.”

