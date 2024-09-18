WWE Hall Of Famer Believes CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Has To Deliver At Bad Blood

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match has to deliver at Bad Blood and live up to the name of the PLE.

Ray said, “The name of the PLE is Bad Blood. It’s a Hell in a Cell match and the babyface guaranteed us that there would be blood. You gotta kind of have deliver on this … when it comes to this cell match between Drew and Punk, I hope it just comes down to the two men and their fists and the cage, the cell as the gimmick. Okay fine, if there’s a table under the ring, okay. If there’s maybe a weapon, maybe like a call back like a strap since they just had a Strap Match or something, I could tolerate that. But I don’t want to see personally as a fan, I don’t want to see a bunch of gimmicks pulled out from under the ring. Don’t pull out a toolbox. I hate that f***ing tool box.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.