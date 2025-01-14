WWE Hall Of Famer Believes CM Punk Will Be A Champion By WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including how he thinks CM Punk will be a champion by Wrestlemania 41.

Ray said, “As of right now, I think [CM] Punk is going to have gold around his waist come WrestleMania. Maybe it’s just the way I look at things. After last night, if I’m Cody Rhodes, I don’t want CM Punk’s name anywhere near mine. I think for you, Dave, being an uber Cody fan, I think that Punk is a massive threat.“

