WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Started Their Downturn

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including how he believes Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was the start of a downturn of the company.

Ray said, “Cody [Rhodes] leaving AEW was a major, major blow to that company. Cody leaving AEW is what started the downward trend. Go back and look at any number, any metric, any talk on social media. Cody is the first crack in the wall.”

On Tony Khan needing to develop thicker skin like Vince McMahon:

“Vince has programmed himself to not take things personally.”

On Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber:

“It’s got show-stealer written all over it, and unsanctioned just means anything goes. No rules, no nothing. Referee doesn’t even have to be there.”

On who the winner will be:

“The winner of the match is the guy that’s left standing. I would leave one of them standing, and one of them is down on the mat or down in the arena, and the other guy can walk away.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.