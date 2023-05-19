WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Darby Allin “Has Cooled Off Tremendously” Since Working With CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “The Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including CM Punk’s run in AEW:

“I don’t think CM Punk came in there to care about AEW. I think he came in there to say what he was going to do, and that was get a big bag and have some big matches and do some cool things… Do you think he really came in there to help that company or help those guys? Because the first person he worked with was Darby Allin. Darby has cooled off tremendously since that match. He [Punk] had a chance to actually come in and be a mentor in a lot of ways and not just a mentor but a leader.”

