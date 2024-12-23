WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Ethan Page Is On The Right Track In NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes NXT star “All Ego” Ethan Page is on the right track in the company,

Ray said, “Ethan Page is right back on track. Ethan Page got all his heat back tonight. It doesn’t matter where you’ve been, it matters where you’re going in wrestling, and Ethan Page is going places again.”

On Page setting a trap:

“I think that – if he was setting a trap, if this was a definitive ‘setting a trap moment’ by Ethan? It worked.”

