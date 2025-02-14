WWE Hall Of Famer Believes John Cena’s Final Match Should Be A Championship Victory

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including how he thinks John Cena’s final match should go.

Ray said, “When would be the most intriguing night of … whether he has one match left or 33 matches left? His last night. [His] Last night in the wrestling business. ‘This is it. I’m done. My career is over, and this is the last chance I’m ever going to get to wrestle in front of people, and my last chance to ever win a championship.’ You want to build something? ‘The last night ever,’ ‘John Cena’s last chance’ — word it however you want, and on that night he wins the championship.”

On where Cena’s final match should happen:

“If it’s up to me, Boston Garden, Madison Square Garden, last night of your career, you win the championship.”

