WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Kevin Owens Using The Pile Driver On Randy Orton Was Great Storytelling

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes Kevin Owens hitting the Pile Driver on “The Viper” Randy Orton was great storytelling.

Ray said, “A lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, my God. How could they do it? And it was so forceful, and the intensity [with] which he did it.’ I thought it was great. Great storytelling, great execution of the move.”

On how the storyline utilized the pile driver as a dangerous move:

“To me, it makes the pile driver that Kevin Owens gave to Randy even worse because it’s not a part of storyline, it’s part of reality. The boys stay away from the pile driver because nobody wants to end up like Austin, on the bad end of a mistake. So, knowing this, Kevin Owens still did it to Randy Orton, and that aspect of it right there, you can go even farther with.”

