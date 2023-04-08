WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul Will Be WWE’s “Next Big Star” If He Goes Full-Time

According to Teddy Long, Logan Paul is on the verge of becoming WWE’s next top Superstar if the Maverick decides to go full-time.

Paul has certainly impressed since his WrestleMania 38 debut, when he and The Miz defeated the Mysterios.

Since then, Paul has faced The Miz, Roman Reigns, and, most recently, Seth Rollins.

Long discussed Paul during an appearance on “The Wrestling Time Machine” with Bill Apter and Mac Davis.

He stated, “If he decides that he wants to do this full-time, I think Logan Paul will be your next big star.”

According to reports, Paul signed a new contract with WWE after his previous contract with the company expired following WrestleMania 39.

