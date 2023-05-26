WWE Hall Of Famer Believes MJF “Had To Knock It Down A Gear” In Recent Months

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed MJF’s recent work in AEW ahead of the 2023 Double or Nothing PPV on Busted Open Radio.

He said, “I think MJF was moving at a lightning-fast pace, I do not think he’s been at that same pace lately. Not by any lack of effort from him, but I believe that he had to knock it down a gear, so those other guys could keep up with him. I think that Jungle Boy has done a better job, I think that Sammy [Guevara] has had his moments, and for some reason, I’m not as into Darby [Allin] because I’m hearing from Darby too much.”

You can check out the complete show below: